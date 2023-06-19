Monte Edges Warhawks

NEW SHARON – Owen Cook’s double and two singles to drive in two runs aided a 3-2 upset by Montezuma over North Mahaska’s baseball team Friday. Monte outhit the Warhawks 11-7 in the contest.

North Mahaska pitchers Jack Kelderman and Lucas Nunnikhoven did not yield a walk or hit a batter but the hits and a pair of errors gave Montezuma just enough to earn the South Iowa Cedar League victory.

Ben Johannes, Kelderman and Nunnikhoven each had two hits for North Mahaska. Hunter Wernli and Carter Lake earned the RBIs for the Warhawks, 10-8.

Kelderman took the loss allowing three runs on eight hits and eight strikeouts.

Cook picked up the win for Monte, 6-5, giving up seven hits and two runs while walking two. He also struck out eight.

North Mahaska will travel to HLV Monday before hosting league-leading Lynnville-Sully on Wednesday.