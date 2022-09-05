Missed Opportunities Down Statesmen

Oskaloosa– The William Penn men’s soccer team lost a close one Saturday as missed chances led to the 2-1 defeat against Midland in non-conference action.

The Statesmen (2-1) outshot Midland (2-0-1) 19-6 in the game, but had only seven shots on goal to the Warriors’ three.

Midland scored a goal at the 24:58 mark in the game, giving it an early lead. A stalemate of sorts would ensue.

William Penn finally got on the board as Edan Sears (So., Telford, England) would score to make it a 1-1 game off an assist by Aaron Keita (Sr., Monrovia, Liberia, Computer Science) and Milton Magana (Sr., Los Angeles Calif., Sociology).

The Statesmen would continue to play even but unfortunately shot themselves in the foot as they permitted an own goal to make it a 2-1 lead for Midland. William Penn was close to numerous looks at the end of the game but couldn’t take advantage.

“We had five to six chances around the goal to score and we just didn’t score and take those chances. If one of those goes in it may change the game a little bit.” Coach Simon Brown.

The men’s soccer team will be looking forward to the next game as they host Hannibal-LaGrange next Saturday at Drost Field.