Miller-Meeks Statement on Budget Resolution

WASHINGTON, D.C.—Today, February 5th, 2021, Representative Mariannette Miller-Meeks (IA-02) released the following statement after voting NAY on the budget resolution.

“I am disappointed that Congressional leaders brought a partisan budget resolution to the floor costing $1.9 trillion of taxpayer dollars. Congress has acted in a bipartisan manner to address the pandemic, and it is unfortunate that we are choosing to use the reconciliation process instead of having an open debate on a relief package that could have an immediate impact on the lives of our constituents.

Included in this package are partisan issues such as a national $15/hour minimum wage, which would kill thousands of jobs across the country and in southeastern Iowa, and bailouts for state governments, such as Illinois, who have mismanaged their budgets.

While I am pleased to see funding going towards vaccine development and distribution, and supporting our schools and students, I am disappointed that the Administration has not established a plan to safely reopen schools, like we have in Iowa, even though the Centers for Disease Control saying that it is safe to return to in person learning.

Going forward, I am hopeful that we can come together in Congress, in a bipartisan manner, to deliver real, targeted relief for our constituents. The American people need our help, and they need it now. We cannot afford to play partisan politics any longer. It is time to get to work.”