Mid Iowa Narcotics Enforcement Task Force Arrested Suspects With Mahaska And Marion Warrants

An Appanoose County Sheriff Press Release

On Wednesday, July 1, 2020, area law enforcement received information that a wanted fugitive on felony warrants for parole violation and narcotic violations out of Marion and Mahaska Counties was in the Centerville area. Information was also received that the fugitive was armed and dangerous and would use deadly force against law enforcement.

At approximately 6:00 p.m. law enforcement officers from the Centerville Police Department, Appanoose County Sheriff’s Office, Iowa State Patrol, Davis County Sheriff’s Office, Iowa Department of Transportation and the Mid Iowa Narcotics Enforcement Task Force conducted a Felony Level Traffic stop at the intersection of Highway 2 and Highway 5 in Centerville. During the traffic stop, Gregory S. Griffith, age 32, of Lovilla, Iowa was arrested on felony warrants for parole violation, and narcotic offenses out of Marion and Mahaska County.

Richele Jacob, age 35, of Albia, was also arrested on felony narcotic warrants out of Marion County, Iowa.

Griffith and Jacob were taken into custody without incident and transported to Marion County Jail.