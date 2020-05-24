Melba “Deon” Tyrrel

January 21, 1937 – May 23, 2020

Eddyville, Iowa | Age 83

Melba “Deon” Tyrrel, 83, of Eddyville, died Saturday, May 23, 2020, at the MHP Hospice Serenity House in Oskaloosa. She was born January 21, 1937, in Rose Hill, Iowa, the daughter of Fred Bunting Jr. and Phyllis Irene Kirby.

Deon graduated from the Rose Hill High School with the Class of 1955.

On August 23, 1959 she was united in marriage to Dale Harvey Tyrrel. Dale passed away in 1980. On June 1, 1997 she was united in marriage to Ronald L. Marsh.

After high school, Deon worked at the Mahaska Book Store for four years. After that, she worked and lived as a homemaker and farmers wife her entire married life.

Deon enjoyed playing cards, visiting with her friends, attending music shows, dancing and watching ball games, especially softball. She loved her grandkids and great grandkids above all else.

Her family includes her husband, Ronald Marsh of Eddyville; a son, Mark E. Tyrrel of Eddyville; her daughter, Angela (& Pat) Welsh of Lovilia; a granddaughter, Ashley (& Chris) Vance; a grandson, Jordan Dale Tyrrel; 2 great grandchildren, Aubrey and Cohen Vance; her step children, Steve Marsh, Mark Marsh, John (& Val Kottke-Cole) Marsh, Brad (& Kendra) Marsh, and Brian (& Carolyn) Marsh. She is also survived by numerous step-grandchildren and step great grandchildren.

Deon was preceded in death by her parents; and her first husband, Dale Tyrrel.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. in the Bates Funeral Chapel in Oskaloosa with Pastor Alvern Boetsma officiating.

Burial will be in the Forest Cemetery in Oskaloosa.

According to the rules put in place by the Iowa Department of Public Health, proper social distancing and reasonable personal protective equipment is advised for attending a religious public event.

The funeral ceremony and the graveside service will be live streamed at the funeral home’s YouTube Channel for those wishing to support the family from a distance. The Bates Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.

Open visitation with a rolling limit of 10 in the building at any given time will begin on Tuesday after 2 p.m. in the Bates Funeral Chapel until 7 p.m. Tuesday evening. The family will not be present for visitation.

Memorials may be made to the MHP Serenity Hospice House.

