Mauck, Flinn shine in Central men’s basketball loss

CEDAR RAPIDS—The steady scoring tandem of forward Caden Mauck (junior, Kansas City, Mo., Blue Springs South HS) and guard Austin Flinn (junior, St. Louis, Mo., Lafayette HS) combined for 43 points but the Central College men’s basketball team couldn’t convert from beyond the 3-point arc in an 84-69 loss at Coe College Saturday.

Mauck had a near double-double with 22 points on 10-of-14 shooting and nine rebounds while Flinn was 9-of-18 for 21 points. Guard Joe Weber (sophomore, Dunlap, Boyer Valley HS) had four assists and guard Kade Terrell (sophomore, Montrose, Colo.) had seven rebounds and four steals.

“We obviously struggled shooting the ball from the outside,” coach Craig Douma said. “We were 0-11 (on 3-point shots) in the first half but we had some decent looks and I thought we had more looks in the second half but we were still 5-28.

“Even when we made some nice runs and got the lead down to a manageable score, we had two or three kickouts that were nice passes but the ball just didn’t drop for us. That put pressure on our defense as well.”

Central shot 40.6% overall to Coe’s 48.5% in falling to 4-14 overall and 1-8 in American Rivers play.

“They were a tough defensive match-up for us because of their size,” Douma said.

Coe (11-7 overall, 6-3 conference) outrebounded Central 41-35.

Central is home Wednesday, taking on Loras College in a women’s-men’s doubleheader, with the men’s game starting at 8 p.m. at P.H. Kuyper Gymnasium. The Duhawks are 12-6 overall and 5-4 in conference play after hammering Luther College 87-46 at home Saturday. Loras escaped Central at Pella 96-93 Nov. 26.

“We’ll got back to work Monday and get ready for Loras,” Douma said. “Loras is an athletic team. They don’t have quite as much length as before. Hopefully we’ll get more stops, rebound the ball better and do the little things that equate to a victory.”

A video webcast and live stats will be available through the Central athletics website at athletics.central.edu or directly at portal.stretchinternet.com/Central/. The game will also be broadcast via www.kniakrls.com with Jon Mohwinkle calling the action.