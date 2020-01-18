Mary Margaret Stasek

Mary Margaret Stasek

August 30, 1931 – January 17, 2020

Albia, Iowa | Age 88

Mary Margaret Stasek, age 88, of Albia, passed away on Friday, January 17, 2020, at the Monroe County Hospital in Albia. Mary Margaret was born on August 30, 1931, in Albia, to William George and Mary (Angaran) Taylor. She is the mother of Gary Lee Peterson and Vicki Lynn Colwell, both of Albia, and the stepmother of Lauren Perkins of Columbia, MO.

Mary Margaret graduated with the class of 1949. She worked at Behnkes and Gambles. In 1967, she married Roland Stasek and moved to Columbia, MO. She worked in the office at Gerbes Supermarket, later moving back to Albia and buying the Wards Catalog Store. She also helped her daughter, Vicki, at the Dairy Bar. Mary Margaret and Roland shared 15 years of marriage prior to him passing away in 1982.

Mary Margaret loved to travel and work crossword puzzles and enjoyed watching the Hawkeyes, Cyclones, and Pittsburgh Steelers. She mostly enjoyed taking care of and playing with her great granddaughter, Taylor Colwell. She always said that Taylor kept her young. Taking walks and just sitting outside made her happy.

Mary Margaret is survived by one son, Gary Peterson of Albia; one daughter, Vicki Colwell of Albia; one stepdaughter, Lauren Perkins of Columbia, MO; one grandson, Scott Peterson of Alden, IA; three granddaughters: Tracy Raisch of Iowa Falls, IA, and Kelli and Kari Colwell, both of Albia; one step granddaughter, Justine Sipe of Columbia, MO; two great grandsons, Kolton Peterson and Todd Raisch, both of Iowa Falls, IA; three great granddaughters: Taylor Colwell of Albia, Deana and Taeh Raisch of Iowa Falls, IA; one step great granddaughter, Bonnnie Merritt of Columbia, Mo; one sister, Carol McCrory of Greenfield, IA; one niece, Tina; and two nephews, Tommy and Robert McCrory.

She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Mary Taylor; her husband, Roland; a brother-in-law, James McCrory; and nephews, Jimmy and Farren McCrory.

Visitation will be held from 2:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at the Tharp Funeral Home in Albia, with Mary Margaret’s family present from 5:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. to greet family and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, January 23, 2020, at the Tharp Funeral Home in Albia.

Per her wishes, Mary Margaret’s body will be cremated following the service.

A private family burial will be held at Oak View Cemetery at a later date.

An open memorial has been established to be determined at a later date.

