Marvin Dean Long

September 10, 1940 – April 07, 2021

Searsboro, Iowa | Age 80

Marvin Long, 80 of rural Searsboro passed away Wednesday, April 7, 2021 at his home. Marvin Dean Long, the son of Clifford and Betty (Hunt) Long, was born on September 10, 1940 on the family farm west of Lacey, Iowa.

Marvin graduated from Lacey High School in 1958.

On October 2, 1960, Marvin was united in marriage to Connie Stoneking. To this union five children were born, Jeffrey, Debi, Jim, Steve and Bryan.

After they were married, Marvin and Connie lived in Marengo and he worked for Amana Refridgeration and also farmed before purchasing an acreage near Searsboro. Marvin drove straight truck for a few years and then worked for Vermeer Manufacturing retiring after 35 years.

Marvin was a horse enthusiast and enjoyed going on trail rides and showing horses. Family was important to Marvin and he stayed busy attending his grandchildren’s activities. He was also a member of the Union Mills Christian Church.

His legacy will be cherished by his wife of 60 years, Connie Long of Searsboro; his children: Jeffrey (& Mary) Long of New Sharon, Debi (& Jim) Staples of Montezuma, Jim (& Tanya) Long of New Sharon, Steve (& Terri) Long of New Sharon and Bryan (& Jolene) Long of Eddyville, IA; 15 grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren; three siblings: Eugene (& Barb) Long of Montezuma, Sally Galbraith of Saylorville and Dennis Long of Montezuma.

Marvin was preceded in death by his parents.

Funeral services will begin at 10:30 am Saturday, April 10, 2021 at the Holland-Coble Funeral Home in New Sharon.

Burial will be held in the Friends Cemetery in New Sharon.

Visitation will begin after 12:00 pm Friday, April 9, 2021 at the Holland-Coble Funeral Home with the family present from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to New Sharon Fire and Rescue or Camp Sunny Side.

Holland-Coble Funeral Home of New Sharon is in charge of arrangements.