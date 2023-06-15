Martin Wins Thriller At SIS, Super Late Models Coming To Town !

By: Jerry Mackey

Oskaloosa, Iowa: The eighth night of the 20023 racing season was held on Wednesday night with a near perfect night for racing on Van Utrecht Farms & Trucking and Stout Trucking Bike Night. 24 lucky youngsters went home with brand new bicycles courtesy of a long list of sponsors that provided the new bikes for the kids.

The Parker Tree Service Hobby Stocks brought the curtain down on a night of fast paced racing that provided plenty of close finishes with the final checkered flag of the night waving just prior to 9:30 pm. Southern Iowa Speedway regular competitors Aaron Martin and Rick VanDusseldorp were locked in a great battle for the lead the entire distance of the main event that went flag to flag caution free. Both drivers were involved in an incident during the last feature race that saw their nights end with their cars on the wrecker. On Wednesday night the racing was outstanding with both drivers leading laps. VanDusseldorp was on the inside coming off of turn four coming to the checkers but Martin was able to hold the high line in riding to a winning margin of less than ½ a car length. Christian Huffman rounded out the top three.

Todd Reitzler made a return to victory lane after taking the win in the Mid States Machine Stock Car main event. Jason McDaniel took the lead from his outside front row start and led several laps before Reitzler was able to take over the point position. Once Reitzler took over the lead, he was able to stretch out the lead to a comfortable margin. The battle for second was a door to door battle for several laps as McDaniel took second ahead of Steve Byers.

Curtis VanDerWal took advantage of a pole position start to lead the 14 lap Oskaloosa Quality Rentals flag to flag. VanDerWal stated in victory lane” we found that we had a bad radiator just before heading for staging for the main event, the engine was getting hotter and hotter and slowing down. “ This allowed Maguire DeJong to close setting up a dash to the finish which saw VanDerWal take the win by less than a car length. Kyle Harwood enjoyed another solid run in taking third.

The Dirt N Asphalt Sport Compact main event provided another great battle with Bob Hayes taking the lead early only to have Kyle Rysdam take over the point as the race passed midway. Rysdam, Hayes and Shane Barnes raced in a pack for a few laps battling for the lead. The last three laps saw a side by side race for the lead between Rysdam and Barnes. At the checkers it was Rysdam taking the win by approximately two feet over Barnes, James Haring nipped Hayes for third.

The Clow Valve Company Non Wing Sprint Car feature saw Ben Woods debut a new car on Wednesday night. Woods found the new car to his liking in adding another trophy to his collection. Woods scored the win ahead of Doug Sylvester. The Non Wing Sprints will have the night off on June 21st and will return to Osky on June 28th.

Next Wednesday the Southern Iowa Speedway will host the “Haulin With Hoker” East Series Super late Models. It has been seven years since Late Model Racing has been held at the Mahaska County Monster and a large field of Late Models are expected to contend for the $3,000 top prize. In addition a long list of sponsors have stepped up to make the night extra special as approximately $4,000 has been added for the purse for the Stock Cars, Sportmods, Hobby Stocks and Sport Compacts. The night promises to provide excellent racing with a large field of competitors on hand, hot laps will get underway at 7:15 pm.

Southern Iowa Speedway Wednesday, June 14 Feature Results (top Five)

Parker Tree Service Hobby Stocks

1. 73 Aaron Martin-Delta

1R Rick VanDusseldorp-Oskaloosa

14 Christian Huffman-New Sharon

22 Dustin Griffiths-Hedrick

55 Brad Stephens-Bussey

Mid States Machine Stock Cars

22R Todd Reitzler-Grinnell

85 Jason McDaniel-Eldon

B17 Steve Byers-Indianola

74 Brock Haines-Fairfield

3 Travis Bunnell-Hedrick

Oskaloosa Quality Rentals Sportmods

1v Curtis VanDerWal-Oskaloosa

30M Maguire DeJong-Montezuma

15K Kyle Harwood-New Sharon

3Z Jason Vanzomeron-Fremont

29 Colton Livezey-New Sharon

Dirt N Asphalt Sport Compacts

18 Kyle Rysdam-Palaski

26 Shane Barnes-Washington

2H James Haring-Oskaloosa

0 Bob Hayes-New Sharon

2M Matt Moore-Ottumwa

Clow Valve Company Non Wing Sprint Cars

11B Ben Woods-Newton

12 Doug Sylvester-Ottumwa

7J Nathan James-Russell

2 Terry Douds-Batavia

3T Tim Folklerts-Albia