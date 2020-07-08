Marjorie Ann Ohlmeier

April 6, 1934 – July 7, 2020

New Sharon (Charter Oak), Iowa | Age 86

Marjorie Ohlmeier, 86, of New Sharon and formerly of Charter Oak, IA, passed away Tuesday morning, July 7, 2020 at the Northern Mahaska Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Oskaloosa. Marjorie Ann Ohlmeier, the daughter of Merritt and Leona Opal (Snell) Blades, was born on April 6, 1934 in Sioux City, Iowa.

Marjorie attended school in Sioux City and Mapleton.

On January 28, 1952, Marjorie was united in marriage to Burdell Dorale at St. John’s Lutheran Church Parsonage in Charter Oak. To this union four children were born, Rick, Ruth, Ralph and Ray.

Marjorie and Burdell farmed in the Mapleton, Ute and Charter Oak areas. She was a typical farmer’s wife helping out on the farm and also raising four children. She ran the printer for Midwestern College in Denison for a number of years. She also sold Avon and worked at Head Start.

Following Burdell’s death in August of 1997, Marjorie was married to Wilfred Ohlmeier on October 10, 1998. They resided at the farm in rural Ute before buying a house in Charter Oak. Together they enjoyed wintering in Rockport, Texas. Following his death in 2007, Marjorie continued to winter in Texas until 2014.

In November of 2017, Marjorie moved to New Sharon to be closer to her daughter. Marjorie had a passion for genealogy and spent many hours reading and researching on her family. She also enjoyed quilting and above all spending time with her family and visiting with them whenever she had the chance. She was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Charter Oak, St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Ute and attended Faith Lutheran Church in Aransas Pass, Texas. She was also a member of the American Legion Auxiliary and the Fleet Reserve Auxiliary which she was very active and attended several state and national conventions.

Her legacy will be honored by her children: Ruth (& Dale) Moore of New Sharon, Ralph (& Becky) Dorale of Charter Oak and Ray (& Cathy Hadley) Dorale of LaVista, NE; 12 grandchildren: Courtney (& Mike) Ott, David (& Stephanie) Dorale, Lindsay Dorale-Theeler, Eric Moore, Susan Langman, Peggy (& Jeff Knight) Moore, Nathan (& Amber) Moore, Adam (& Karla) Dorale, Alex Dorale, Kelsey (& Ryan) Uhl, Jennifer (& Ben) Puttmann and John Dorale; 23 great grandchildren; her sister, Maxine Stepina of Rapid City, South Dakota; a sister-in-law, Frances (& Lester) Boettger of Denison; and many nieces, nephews and friends.

Marjorie was preceded by her husbands, Burdell Dorale and Wilfred Ohlmeier; a son, Rick Dorale; a grandson in infancy, Roger Moore; two sisters, Frances Blades and Mary Donna Hanson; and a brother-in-law, Terry Dorale.

As was her wish, her body was cremated.

Memorial services will begin at 10:30 am Friday, July 10, 2020 at the St. John’s Lutheran Church in Charter Oak with Reverend Richard Merrill officiating.

Burial will be held in the St. Clair Cemetery in Ute, Iowa.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. John’s Lutheran Church in Charter Oak or St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Ute and may be sent to the funeral home to be given to the family at Holland-Coble Funeral Home, In Care of Marjorie Ohlmeier, P.O. Box 85, New Sharon, Iowa 50207. Holland-Coble Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.