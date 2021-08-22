Mahaska Veterans Affairs Office Helping Vets And Their Families

Oskaloosa, Iowa – Mahaska County Veterans Affairs Director Curt Grandia has been hard at work helping veterans receive the benefits they are entitled to receive.

He’s been in that position for about four years. During that time, he’s helped grow the benefits for Mahaska County Veterans, going from 8 million dollars to about 12 million dollars today. “That’s at the same time that we’re losing veterans,” explained Grandia. “So that’s a big improvement. It’s a significant impact on the county’s economy as well.”

Grandia believes that the increase has come from letting veterans know about the benefits that may be available to them and their families.

The State of Iowa helps fund the office, as does the Mahaska County Board of Supervisors. “They only had to fund it for 20 hours a week by law,” explained Grandia. “They’re [Supervisors] committed to veterans, and I think that’s why we’re seeing such good results.”

“Pick up the phone and call me,” says Grandia. “Every case is unique.”

You can reach Grandia by phone at 641.673.7727 or by email at veteran@mahaskacounty.org.

