Mahaska Man Accused Of Sexual Abuse

A Mahaska County Sheriff’s Office Press Release

On Saturday, April 24th, 2021, the Mahaska County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint from an adult female, reporting alleged sexual abuse by an adult male from 2004 thru 2015, while the victim was a juvenile. These incidents were reported to have taken place at a rural Mahaska county residence. The Sheriff’s Office initiated an investigation into this matter. Since the initiation of this investigation, two additional adult female victims have come forward, alleging the same type of activity by the same adult male.

As a result of this investigation, Sheriff’s Officials have charged 44-year-old Christopher Robin Sampson (of 1305 Hickory Avenue, New Sharon, Iowa) with 2 counts of Lascivious Acts with a Child (class C felony), 2 counts of Indecent Contact with a Child (aggravated misdemeanor) and 4 counts of Lascivious Conduct with a Minor (aggravated and serious misdemeanors). These charges were filed in Mahaska County District Court and an arrest warrant is issued for Sampson. There was no bond attached to these warrants.

At approximately 4:15 p.m. this date, Sampson was taken into custody by Sheriff’s Deputies at 303 West Market Street in New Sharon, pursuant to this warrant. Sampson was transported to the Mahaska County Jail where he was incarcerated. Because there was no bond attached to these warrants, Sampson will make his initial appearance in court tomorrow.

The investigation into these matters is continuing and further charges may be forthcoming.

As a reminder, a criminal charge is merely an accusation, and all defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.