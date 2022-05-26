Mahaska County Sheriff’s Office Donates AEDs

by Ken Allsup

May 26th, 2022

Oskaloosa, Iowa – The Mahaska County Sheriff’s Office recently donated their older AEDs to the Oskaloosa Community School District.

The Sheriff’s Office had gotten a Hemsley Grant, which is focused on law enforcement, that allowed them to update to newer AEDs, and their older ones that had been placed in squad cars were still capable of being updated.

AEDs are automated external defibrillator and are used to help individuals experiencing sudden cardiac arrest.

Mahaska County Emergency Management stepped up in conjunction with Mahaska Health; the AEDs from the squad cars were made capable of continuing to help save lives by providing new patches and batteries.

The devices were cleaned up. After years of riding around in squad cars, they were dusty and needed some attention.

Mahaska County Emergency Management can also help the school district with training in CPR and the AED training since they have the exact trainer for that model.

Besides the school buildings, an AED will follow the sports teams as they travel in the event something happens while on the road.