Mahaska County Law Enforcement Helped Bring High-Speed Chase To An End

Oskaloosa, Iowa – This past Wednesday, officers from the Oskaloosa Police Department and the Mahaska County Sheriff’s Office played a significant role in helping bring an end to a high-speed chase that began in Van Buren County around 1:30 pm.

The chase entered Wapello County near Eldon and eventually found its way onto Highway 63, headed north towards Ottumwa, and eventually Eddyville.

The driver was identified as John Broeksmit of Dwight, Illinois, and is said to have reached speeds of 110 mph during the pursuit.

The Mahaska County Sheriff’s Office picked up the chase near Eddyville and helped to keep the suspect from leaving the 4-lane highway into Oskaloosa.

At Exit 60 near Oskaloosa, Lt. Johnson utilized spike strips which punctured one of the front tires on the vehicle, while Oskaloosa Police Officer Justin DeKleine was able to puncture the other front tire.

The suspect vehicle continued on Highway 163 towards Pella, where Marion County officials successfully deflated the remaining tires.

After continuing northwest along Highway 163, Broeksmit then surrendered without incident near Monroe, Iowa at approximately 2:10 pm.

During the pursuit, Mahaska County Deputy Scott Miller helped other agencies coordinate the efforts as he called the chase to other officers over the radio.

Mahaska County 911 Dispatchers also assisted with patching communications channels for the various agencies involved.

A criminal charge is merely an accusation, and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.