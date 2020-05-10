Mahaska Chamber Small Business Relief Grant

The Mahaska Chamber and Development Group is pleased to announce the launch of a Small Business Relief Grant in response to COVID-19 and the challenges it presents to small businesses in Mahaska County. “We are grateful to be able to launch this local relief fund. We know there are many small businesses that did not receive financial assistance over the past few months. We hope this grant will be able to help those non- profit or for-profit businesses in Mahaska County,” stated Deann De Groot, Mahaska Chamber Director. The Small Business Relief Grant is supported by anonymous donors. If there are other businesses or individuals that would also like to donate to the fund, checks can be made to Mahaska Futureview, ATTN: Small Business Relief Grant, 222 1st Ave E, Oskaloosa IA 52577.

Eligibility Requirements: Applicants must own a small business in Mahaska County and must use the funds to offset losses due to COVID-19. In addition, priority will be given to those businesses that did NOT receive funds from the State of Iowa or Federal sources. Any non-profit or for-profit business is eligible to apply. Chamber membership is NOT required.

Funding Amounts: Awards range from $500 – $5,000 until all funds are expended. Awards are based on selected criteria as listed in the application.

Distribution: Distribution of the awards will take place in June 2020.

Application: The application for funding is included on the next page. The application submission will be open May 8, 2020, and will close May 31, 2020. The application must be submitted by via email to Deann De Groot at ddegroot@oacdg.org