Lucile Dewitt

January 11, 1932 – April 11, 2021

Oskaloosa, Iowa | Age 89

Barbara “Lucile” Dewitt, 89, of Oskaloosa has joined her beloved husband of nearly 70 years on Sunday, April 11, 2021, as she stepped into glory while being cared for at the Oskaloosa Care Center in Oskaloosa, Iowa. Lucile (as she like to be called) was born January 11, 1932, the daughter of John and Martha (Van Toorn) Walraven, in rural Wright, Iowa.

Lucile was raised on a farm near Cedar and attended the Little Red County School until the age of 7 then went to Cedar School where she excelled in basketball. She graduated with the class of 1950.

It was at one of the games against Lacey High School that she was introduced to Donald Dewitt by her brother Marvin and his wife Evelyn (Don’s sister). During this dating period Don used to go to Ottumwa for supplies for his Dad’s store in Lacey. Don would stop in Cedar and pick up Lucile (as the story goes) the truck only had one seat, so Lucile had to ride on a bucket. She always said she did not mind sitting on the bucket.

On June 4, 1950, Lucile and Don were united in marriage at Lacey Church. To this union four boys were born: Robert, Jim, Dennis and Randy.

Together they worked the family farm east of Lacey with Don’s Dad. In 1962 she started cooking at the Lacey School until it closed in 1966, she then started cooking at North Mahaska High School until 1976, where she was head cook her last six years there. Since all the boys had graduated, she stated working at Hy-Vee which she really enjoyed, as well as meeting all the people shopping. She was employed there for 30 years.

Lucile enjoyed designing and decorating her new house in 1978. She was a member of Lacey Methodist Church. She was an avid bowler for several years on both women’s and mixed leagues, winning several tournaments and the women’s state singles championship in 1975. She loved her many collections and taking care of her flower garden. She and Don both loved fishing and always took a two-week summer vacation with family, sometimes with friends, to Minnesota. She enjoyed watching her children and grandchildren growing up and playing in sports and other activities. She was a member of North Mahaska athletic boosters. She and Don rarely missed a North Mahaska basketball or baseball game.

Lucile is survived by her four sons: Robert Dewitt of Lacey, Jim Dewitt of Merriam, Kansas, Dennis (& Marcy) Dewitt of Lacey, and Randy Dewitt of Lacey; four grandchildren: Angela Landers of Oskaloosa, Bryon Dewitt and Callen Dewitt both of Lacey, Tierney Dewitt of Oskaloosa; a great grandson, Torrin Dewitt of Oskaloosa; and two great granddaughters: Hailey and Addison Landers of Oskaloosa; a sister, Ruby (& Clay) Gabrielson of Story City; two sisters-in-law: Pearldene Dewitt of New Sharon and Frances Walraven of Oskaloosa; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Donald Dewitt; a brother, Marvin Walraven; a daughter-in-law, Diane Dewitt; sisters-in-law: Evelyn Walraven and Vera (& Okley) LaRue, brothers-in-law: Raymond Dewitt, Charles Gene (& Helen) Dewitt and Alvin (& Geraldine) Dewitt.

Funeral Services will be held Friday, April 16, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. in the Bates Funeral Chapel in Oskaloosa with Reverend Molly Goodrich officiating.

Burial will be in the Forest Cemetery in Oskaloosa. The Bates Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.

According to the rules put in place by the Iowa Department of Public Health, proper social distancing and reasonable personal protective equipment is advised for attending a religious public event.

The funeral will be posted to the Bates Funeral Chapel’s YouTube page for those unable to attend.

* Due to the fact that Don passed away during strict COVID restrictions, Visitation will be an opportunity for family and friends to celebrate both Don and Lucile’s lives and will open on Thursday after 11 a.m. in the Bates Funeral Chapel in Oskaloosa and the family will be at the funeral chapel from 5-7 p.m. Thursday evening to greet friends and relatives.

Memorials may be made to Lacey United Methodist Church, North Mahaska Educational Foundation or Oskaloosa First Christian Church.

