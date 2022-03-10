Lois Jean Holsman

Lois Jean Holsman

Lois Jean Holsman
April 21, 1926 – March 9, 2022
Albia, Iowa | Age 95

Lois Jean Holsman, 95, of Albia, Iowa, fell asleep in death on Wednesday, March 9, 2022. Lois was born in Bigfork, Minnesota to Jonathan and Mary Moors on April 21, 1926.

Lois lived most of her life in Minnesota, married and had 4 children, Sherry (& Ron), Mary (& Jerry), Lee (& Gayle), and Kelly, as well as grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Lois worked at different jobs, but for 35 years she was a school bus driver. She was very good at it and used to train new drivers.

Lois was baptized as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses in 1953 and had success teaching several families about the Bible.

She moved to Albia in the 80’s to be close to her son and family. She will be missed by her friends and family who loved her very much.

