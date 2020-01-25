Lewis brothers jump well in Nebraska track event

LINCOLN, NEB. — New personal-best marks for the Lewis brothers highlighted the Central College men’s track and field team’s appearance at the Prairie Wolf Invitational.

There were no team scores kept in the meet held on the campus of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s at the Delaney Center.

Brock Lewis (sophomore, Lathrop, Mo.) completed his career-best mark in the indoor long jump by reaching 22 feet, 0.25 inches. He topped a field that included Division I and II athletes.

“He’s really starting to understand how he jumps,” coach Brandon Sturman said. “He’s figuring out what he’s doing right and what he’s doing wrong.”

Drake Lewis (sophomore, Lathrop, Mo.) cleared the high jump bar at 6 feet, 9 inches to place second. That mark matches his career-best outdoor jump and will likely seal his spot at the NCAA Championships in March.

“We’re pretty confident that mark will get in but we still want to jump higher,” Sturman said. “We’ll keep working on the high jump but we’ll start putting some more focus on the hurdles because we think he can improve there as well.”

Injuries derailed Jack Sagan’s (sophomore, Riverside, Ill., Riverside-Brookfield HS) freshman season. The sophomore nearly broke the two-minute barrier in the 800-meter run Friday, finishing fifth in 2:00.76

“He’s just getting back into the groove,” Sturman said. “He’ll break two minutes easily, he just needs a few more weeks of feeling good under his belt.”

In the 1,000-meter run, Will DeHaan (sophomore, DeWitt, Central DeWitt HS) was the top finisher in 2:38.02. Teammates Preston Kizer (senior, Dubuque) and Adam Sylvia (freshman, Rochester, Mass., Old Rochester HS) were second (2:40.70) and third (2:45.36), respectively. DeHaan was also fourth in the mile (4:25.02).

Freshman sprinter Jonathan Bossou (Ottumwa) was fifth in the 60-meter dash in 7.15 seconds. Sophomore Carter Tryon (sophomore, Winterset) was the runner-up in the 600-meter run (1:26.49).

Central will be at the Wartburg Select in Waverly next Friday and Saturday.