Late tally downs Central men’s soccer side

NORTHFIELD, MINN. — St. Olaf College (Minn.) scored the only goal of the match with less than three minutes left on the clock to snatch the 1-0 win against the Central College men’s soccer team Monday afternoon.

Central’s (1-0-1) defense withstood a barrage all night against the Oles (2-1-0), None of the first 27 shots for the Oles was good for a goal before they were able to convert a header at 87:24.

“We’re deeply disappointed to come that close to getting a result and giving it up at the end like that. We defended well enough to get a result, we just didn’t attack well enough to get a win.”

Central was outshot 28-4 in the contest, forcing only one save by the Oles keeper.

“At the end of the day, we didn’t do a good enough job of possessing and keeping the ball in the final third to hold sustained pressure,” Laidlaw said.

John Foster (junior, Lee’s Summit, Mo., North HS) had 11 saves as he Dutch goalkeeper.

“He was absolutely outstanding today,” Laidlaw said. “Defenders Joe Brown (sophomore, Norwalk) and Spencer Taylor (freshman, Norwalk) were tremendous in front of him as well.”

St. Olaf is rated No. 15 nationally according to the United Soccer Coaches poll and figures to be one of the top teams in the region once those weekly polls are released later this season. Central also drew with Augsburg University (Minn.) Saturday, another potential top team in the region.

“I couldn’t be more proud of the guys and the way they’ve come up here and competed against some very good team ins our region,” Laidlaw said.

Central travels to Grinnell College for a 1:30 p.m. match Saturday.