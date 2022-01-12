Kimball “Kim” Wiegand

Kimball “Kim” Wiegand

February 6, 1953 – January 11, 2022

Brooklyn, Iowa | Age 68

Kim Wiegand, 68, of Brooklyn passed away on Tuesday, January 11, 2022, at Unity Point Grinnell Regional in Grinnell, Iowa.

Kimball “Kim” Howard Wiegand was born on February 6, 1953, to Howard and Twylah Oliphant Wiegand at Urbana, Iowa.

Kim attended and graduated from Urbana High School in 1971, and attended Central College for a short time.

Kim began working for Manatt’s before working at his long-time job at Farm Service doing fuel sales and driving for them until his retirement.

Kim was married to Debbie Blomme at Chelsea, and together they raised three children, Aaron, Richard, and Melanie. They later divorced.

Kim was an avid race car fan and loved all kinds of racing. He also enjoyed planting flowers in his flower garden, feeding the birds and squirrels, playing slow pitch softball and playing cards with his friend, Sherri Hershberger. Above all, he loved his family and grandchildren.

Kim is survived by his family, Aaron (Rene) Wiegand of Brooklyn, Richard (Michelle) Wiegand of Brooklyn and Melanie (Andy) Hargis of New Sharon; his seven grandchildren, Amanda (Derek) Kriegel, Jesse Wiegand, Kayna Wiegand, Jackson Wiegand, Layla Hargis, Libby Hargis and Lennon Hargis; his great granddaughter, Ellie English; his brothers, Kendall (Cindy) Wiegand of Urbana and Kirk Wiegand of Grand Junction, CO., as well as may other relatives and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents and an infant brother in infancy.

Funeral services will begin at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, January 17, 2022, at the Holland-Coble Funeral Home in Montezuma.

Burial will be held in the Jackson Township Cemetery at Montezuma.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, January 16, from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. with the family present at the Holland-Coble Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family.

Holland-Coble Funeral Home of Montezuma is in charge of arrangements.