Kenneth Kerr

August 4, 1955 – May 14, 2020

Oskaloosa, Iowa | Age 64

Served With Honor ~ United States Military Veteran

Kenneth Kerr, 64, of Oskaloosa died Thursday, May 14, 2020, under hospice care at his home in Oskaloosa. He was born August 4, 1955, in Joliet, Illinois, the son of Robert and Julia Ann Spaur Kerr.

Kenneth graduated from Keokuk High School in Keokuk, Iowa. Following graduation, he served in the United States Navy. Upon his discharge from the Navy he returned to Keokuk and worked at the café his parents owned, and part time at a local movie theatre.

On May 17, 1974, he was united in marriage to Rebecca McGinnis in Keokuk. To this union a son Billy was born. Kenneth and Rebecca later divorced. Kenneth then moved to Oskaloosa and went to work at Clow Valve.

On July 3, 1986, he was united in marriage to Mary Sue Rauch. To this union three children were born, Dana, Phillip, and Kasey. Kenneth and Mary later divorced.

Kenneth also worked at Cablevey, Kerr Construction and last OSMOS Construction in Iowa. He then moved to Panama Beach, Florida, and went to work selling ad space for the Thrifty Nickle newspaper. He was a talented salesman and enjoyed the relationships he created with his clients. In 2008, he moved back to Iowa and worked part time at Julie’s Café, Kephart Construction, and at the can redemption center.

Kenneth loved to be around people, he could have a conversation with anyone. The longer he knew someone the more they came to understand his quick wit and masterful use of sarcasm. Typically, his family was the benefactor of the quick wit and sarcasm. He looked at those skills as a necessity to survival growing up in a large family. He enjoyed fishing, rock hunting, camping, collecting ball cards and trapping. He also enjoyed collecting toys and building models with his son. He was a talented poker player. Most of all he enjoyed being with his family.

His family includes his four children: Billy Kerr (& Brandy Adams) of Oquawka, Illinois, Dana Linderman of Albia, Phillip (& Summer) Kerr of Oskaloosa; and Kasey Kerr of Burlington; fourteen grandchildren: Breanna Green, Destenie Green, Astacia Kerr, Billy Kerr, Jr., Jreyton Linderman, Jalyn Linderman, Henley Zaputil, Alexia Goemaat, James Erlacher, Dakota Erlacher, Parker Kerr, Tucker Kerr, and Carter Kerr; his mother, Julia Kerr of Oskaloosa; three sisters: Debra (& Paul) Daley of Buffalo, New York, Theresa Kerr of Oskaloosa, and Julie (& Trevor) Wells of Oskaloosa; two brothers, Stacey Kerr of Oskaloosa and Quincy (& Cheryl) Kerr of Fountain, Florida; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father; and four brothers: Frank Kerr, Jay Kerr, Bill Black, and Gary Black.

As was Kenneth’s wish his body has been cremated.

There will be a private family celebration of life ceremony held. The Bates Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.

Burial of the urn will be in the Bellefountaine Cemetery near Tracy.

