Juvenile Treated For Gunshot Wound To The Leg

An Oskaloosa Police Department Press Release

On October 15, 2020, at approximately 8:34 p.m., members of the Oskaloosa Police Department and Mahaska County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched to the 1900 block of 17th Ave E in reference to a possible shooting victim. Upon arrival, a juvenile victim was located with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries, and later released to a family member.

Initial investigation revealed a recently fired handgun, which was recovered at the scene. This investigation continues, and there is no evidence to show that there is any danger to the public at this time. Any future charges will be announced at a later date, pending the final outcome of this investigation.

Members of the Oskaloosa Police Department were assisted in this investigation by members of the Mahaska County Sheriff’s Department and the Mahaska County 911 Center, and we are grateful for their assistance.