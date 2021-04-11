Jodie Stewart

July 15, 1973 – April 10, 2021

Beacon, Iowa | Age 47

Jodie Stewart, age 47, of Beacon, Iowa, passed away on Saturday, April 10, 2021 at the Mercy One Hospital in Des Moines, Iowa, surrounded by her family. She was born on July 15, 1973 in Oskaloosa, Iowa, the daughter of Charles and Betty (Phillips) Mickles.

Jodie attended Keokuk High School.

Jodie was united in marriage to Bert Stewart at Rathbun Lake. Jodie and Bert divorced years later.

Jodie worked at Pizza Hut in Oskaloosa before moving to Centerville in 2002 where she worked at R & R Sales until taking a job at the Don Ellen Motel in Centerville. She remained there until moving back to Oskaloosa in 2009 when she began working at Wiggs Country Store. Due to health complications, she retired in 2010.

Jodie enjoyed playing card and dice games and could be found on nice days, sitting outside enjoying the weather. Her real joy in life was spending time with her family and watching her grandchildren.

Her family includes her mother, Betty Mickles of Beacon; her children: Robert (& Rachel) Stewart of Oskaloosa; Victoria Stewart of Beacon, Melinda Stewart of Oskaloosa, and Franklin and Cody Stewart of Lovilia; her grandchildren: Ayden McKee, Grayson Oaks, Abbagail Stewart, Alannah Stewart, Atticus McKee and Maddison Stewart; and her siblings: Raymond (& Kassandra) Mickles of Beacon, Tammy (& Gene) Curtis of Lovilia, and Todd Mickles of Eldon.

She was preceded in death by her father; and a brother, Randy Mickles.

A memorial service will be held on Thursday, April 22, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the Bates Funeral Chapel in Oskaloosa. The Bates Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

According to the rules put in place by the Iowa Department of Public Health, proper social distancing and reasonable personal protective equipment is advised for attending a religious public event.

Visitation will be held at the Bates Funeral Chapel on Thursday, April 22, beginning at 9:00 a.m. until service time at 11:00 a.m. with the family present to greet relatives and guests.

Memorials may be made to the family.

