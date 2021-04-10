James R. Jackson

November 6, 1963 – April 9, 2021

Oskaloosa, Iowa | Age 57

James R. Jackson, Jr., after a month-long struggle with COVID-19 complications, passed away in the afternoon of April 9, 2021, at Methodist Hospital in Des Moines. He was born to James and Darla Jackson on November 6, 1963, in Mt Pleasant, Iowa.

Jim was a 1982 graduate of Ottumwa High School. He was a lover of literature, music, theater, nature, and all things Scottish and Irish. He often wished that Ottumwa High School had offered Gaelic as a foreign language.

He married Tonya McMurray in 2014.

He is survived by his wife, Tonya; three daughters: Kristen, Ruth Anne, and Mary; three stepchildren: Natasha, P.J., and Collen; a grandson, Liam; a sister, Denise Barrett; his parents; and a number of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Per Jim’s wishes, his body has been cremated, and there are no services planned.

Langkamp Funeral Chapel and Crematory of Oskaloosa in in charge of the arrangements.