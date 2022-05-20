Iowa’s Unemployment Rate Falls to 3.0 Percent in April

UI Claims at Their Lowest Level Since 1973

DES MOINES, IOWA – Iowa’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell to 3.0 percent in April – down from 3.3 percent in March and from 4.5 percent one year ago. The U.S. April unemployment rate remained at 3.6 percent.

The number of unemployed Iowans decreased to 50,900 in April from 55,600 in March. The total number of working Iowans increased to 1,646,800 in April – a figure that is 10,000 higher than March and 45,100 higher than one year ago. The labor force participation rate also increased to 67.4 percent in April from 67.2 percent in March. Initial unemployment claims fell to 5,290 last month, the lowest monthly number seen since 1973.

“Thousands of Iowans returned to the workforce in April and found promising new careers in manufacturing, construction, and other industries,” said Beth Townsend, Director of Iowa Workforce Development. “Our economy continues to grow, our labor force continues to expand, and unemployed Iowans are finding amazing new career opportunities faster than ever thanks to our pivot to focus on reemployment. The April numbers confirm once again that we’re on the right track.”