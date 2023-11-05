Information For The November 7th, 2023 Election In Mahaska County
Voting Locations:
- Mahaska County Conservation Environmental Learning Center: Adams, Lincoln, Monroe, Spring Creek, Keomah Village, University Park.
- Leighton Christian Reformed Church: Black Oak, Richland, Scott, Leighton, Pella.
- Fremont Community Building: Cedar, Harrison, White Oak, Eddyville, Fremont, Rose Hill.
- Beacon United Methodist Church: East Des Moines, Garfield, Jefferson, Wes Des Moines, Beacon.
- New Sharon City Park Building: Madison, Pleasant Grove, Prairie, Union, Barnes City, New Sharon.
- Extension Office Building: Oskaloosa Ward 1.
- Gateway Church of the Nazarene: Oskaloosa Ward 2.
- Assembly of God Church Gym: Oskaloosa Ward 3.
- Senior Center: Oskaloosa Ward 4.
Voting is from 7:00 A.M. to 8:00 P.M. For those outside Mahaska County, contact your county auditor for absentee ballots and locations.
Candidates and Offices:
- City Mayors and Councils: Candidates are listed for various city positions, including mayor and council members for Barnes City, Beacon, Eddyville, Fremont, Keomah Village, Leighton, New Sharon, Oskaloosa, University Park, and Pella are listed below.
- School Boards: School board candidates for districts like Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont, Lynnville-Sully, North Mahaska, and others, listed below.
- Community College: Candidates for IHCC Districts listed below
Public Measure Questions:
- Public Measure OM: Amendment of the Oskaloosa City Charter regarding the repeal of Article VI- Initiative and Referendum, among other changes.
- Public Measure OL: Oskaloosa Community School District’s Physical Plant and Equipment Levy.
- Public Measure OI: Imposition of a hotel and motel tax in the City of Keomah Village.
- Public Measure OO: Adoption of an Ordinance Repealing and Replacing Chapter 22 Library Board of Trustees in Pella.
- Public Measure UV: A revenue purpose statement for the Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont Community School District concerning the Secure an Advanced Vision for Education Fund.
For additional information on ID requirements, registration deadlines, absentee ballots, and special accommodations for physical disabilities, you may contact the Mahaska County Auditor’s office at 641-673-7148.
Here is a list of all the candidates and the offices they are running for in the City/School Election to be held on Tuesday, November 7, 2023:
Cities:
Barnes City:
- Mayor: Barbara Jean Davis
- Council (Vote for 2): Nancy Dunnick, Donald Baker, Jolee Stoddard
Beacon:
- Mayor: Shawn Maxwell
- Council (Vote for 5): Darrell Rust, Dwight Teeter, Ron Kauffman, Richard Thomas, Bill Williams, Chad Bru, Thomas W. Van Der Veer
Eddyville:
- Mayor: Phyllis Sutton, Doug Greenlee
- Council (Vote for 2): James Sutton
Fremont:
- Mayor: Sherri Baxter
- Council (Vote for 2): Zachary Neff, Mark Neff, Deana Hamilton, Randy Hobbs, Mica Cavin
Keomah Village:
- Mayor: No Candidate
- Council (Vote for 1): Larry Boyer, Brian Sierens
- Council to fill Vacancy (Vote for 1): Alyce Chandler
Leighton:
- Mayor: Andy N. Sytsma
- Council (Vote for 5): Steven H. Nieuwsma, Kimberly A. Sytsma, Henry W. Van Roekel, Francis A. Ready, Kenneth L. Ver Meer
New Sharon:
- Mayor: Dustin D. Hite, Benjamin Hansen, Jeffrey D. Long
- Council (Vote for 2): Keri Lamberson, Linda Steel, Ron Wyatt
Oskaloosa:
- Mayor: Jeremy Lewis, David Krutzfeldt
- Ward 2 Council (Vote for 1): Bob Drost
- Ward 4 Council (Vote for 1): Steve Burnett
- At-Large Council (Vote for 1): Sarah Appleget, Joe Caligiuri
Rose Hill:
- Mayor: No Candidate
- Council (Vote for 5): Terry J Lowe, Steve Kauffman, Debra Lowe, Rob Dannels, Dianna Ilynn Roberts, Julia Newcomb
University Park:
- Mayor: George Toubekis
- Council (Vote for 3): Joseph L Albright, Kevin Hladik
Pella:
- Mayor: Donald De Waard, Tony Bokhoven
- City Council – At Large (Vote for 1): Harold Van Stryland, Liz Terborg Sporrer
Schools:
Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont School District:
- DD 3 (Vote for 1): Ed Glenn
- DD #4 (Vote for 1): Bruce Vroegh, Tyrone Lobberecht
Lynnville-Sully:
- At Large (Vote for 3): David Foster, Tammy Vos, Amanda Jones
North Mahaska:
- DD#1 (Vote for 1): Michelle Sampson
- DD#2 (Vote for 1): Polly J. Ehret
- DD#3 (Vote for 1): Brett Morris, Crystal VanderLinden
- DD#5 to Fill Vacancy (Vote for 1): Kraig L. Koehler
Oskaloosa:
- At Large (Vote for 4): Sarah Hall, Charlie Comfort, Amanda McGraw-Ferguson, Matt Sherlock
Pella:
- DD#1 (Vote for 1): Travis Thompson, Timothy Tripp
- DD#2 (Vote for 1): Paul Weesner
Twin Cedars:
- At Large (Vote for 3): Mike Weldon, Casey Crozier
Community College:
Indian Hills Community College (IHCC):
- DD#1 (Vote for 1): Riley Sheetz
- DD#6 (Vote for 1): Kevin Crall