Information For The November 7th, 2023 Election In Mahaska County

Voting Locations:

  • Mahaska County Conservation Environmental Learning Center: Adams, Lincoln, Monroe, Spring Creek, Keomah Village, University Park.
  • Leighton Christian Reformed Church: Black Oak, Richland, Scott, Leighton, Pella.
  • Fremont Community Building: Cedar, Harrison, White Oak, Eddyville, Fremont, Rose Hill.
  • Beacon United Methodist Church: East Des Moines, Garfield, Jefferson, Wes Des Moines, Beacon.
  • New Sharon City Park Building: Madison, Pleasant Grove, Prairie, Union, Barnes City, New Sharon.
  • Extension Office Building: Oskaloosa Ward 1.
  • Gateway Church of the Nazarene: Oskaloosa Ward 2.
  • Assembly of God Church Gym: Oskaloosa Ward 3.
  • Senior Center: Oskaloosa Ward 4.

Voting is from 7:00 A.M. to 8:00 P.M. For those outside Mahaska County, contact your county auditor for absentee ballots and locations.

Candidates and Offices:

  • City Mayors and Councils: Candidates are listed for various city positions, including mayor and council members for Barnes City, Beacon, Eddyville, Fremont, Keomah Village, Leighton, New Sharon, Oskaloosa, University Park, and Pella are listed below.
  • School Boards: School board candidates for districts like Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont, Lynnville-Sully, North Mahaska, and others, listed below.
  • Community College: Candidates for IHCC Districts listed below

Public Measure Questions:

  • Public Measure OM: Amendment of the Oskaloosa City Charter regarding the repeal of Article VI- Initiative and Referendum, among other changes.
  • Public Measure OL: Oskaloosa Community School District’s Physical Plant and Equipment Levy.
  • Public Measure OI: Imposition of a hotel and motel tax in the City of Keomah Village.
  • Public Measure OO: Adoption of an Ordinance Repealing and Replacing Chapter 22 Library Board of Trustees in Pella.
  • Public Measure UV: A revenue purpose statement for the Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont Community School District concerning the Secure an Advanced Vision for Education Fund.

For additional information on ID requirements, registration deadlines, absentee ballots, and special accommodations for physical disabilities, you may contact the Mahaska County Auditor’s office at 641-673-7148.

Here is a list of all the candidates and the offices they are running for in the City/School Election to be held on Tuesday, November 7, 2023:

Cities:

Barnes City:

  • Mayor: Barbara Jean Davis
  • Council (Vote for 2): Nancy Dunnick, Donald Baker, Jolee Stoddard

Beacon:

  • Mayor: Shawn Maxwell
  • Council (Vote for 5): Darrell Rust, Dwight Teeter, Ron Kauffman, Richard Thomas, Bill Williams, Chad Bru, Thomas W. Van Der Veer

Eddyville:

  • Mayor: Phyllis Sutton, Doug Greenlee
  • Council (Vote for 2): James Sutton

Fremont:

  • Mayor: Sherri Baxter
  • Council (Vote for 2): Zachary Neff, Mark Neff, Deana Hamilton, Randy Hobbs, Mica Cavin

Keomah Village:

  • Mayor: No Candidate
  • Council (Vote for 1): Larry Boyer, Brian Sierens
  • Council to fill Vacancy (Vote for 1): Alyce Chandler

Leighton:

  • Mayor: Andy N. Sytsma
  • Council (Vote for 5): Steven H. Nieuwsma, Kimberly A. Sytsma, Henry W. Van Roekel, Francis A. Ready, Kenneth L. Ver Meer

New Sharon:

  • Mayor: Dustin D. Hite, Benjamin Hansen, Jeffrey D. Long
  • Council (Vote for 2): Keri Lamberson, Linda Steel, Ron Wyatt

Oskaloosa:

  • Mayor: Jeremy Lewis, David Krutzfeldt
  • Ward 2 Council (Vote for 1): Bob Drost
  • Ward 4 Council (Vote for 1): Steve Burnett
  • At-Large Council (Vote for 1): Sarah Appleget, Joe Caligiuri

Rose Hill:

  • Mayor: No Candidate
  • Council (Vote for 5): Terry J Lowe, Steve Kauffman, Debra Lowe, Rob Dannels, Dianna Ilynn Roberts, Julia Newcomb

University Park:

  • Mayor: George Toubekis
  • Council (Vote for 3): Joseph L Albright, Kevin Hladik

Pella:

  • Mayor: Donald De Waard, Tony Bokhoven
  • City Council – At Large (Vote for 1): Harold Van Stryland, Liz Terborg Sporrer

Schools:

Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont School District:

  • DD 3 (Vote for 1): Ed Glenn
  • DD #4 (Vote for 1): Bruce Vroegh, Tyrone Lobberecht

Lynnville-Sully:

  • At Large (Vote for 3): David Foster, Tammy Vos, Amanda Jones

North Mahaska:

  • DD#1 (Vote for 1): Michelle Sampson
  • DD#2 (Vote for 1): Polly J. Ehret
  • DD#3 (Vote for 1): Brett Morris, Crystal VanderLinden
  • DD#5 to Fill Vacancy (Vote for 1): Kraig L. Koehler

Oskaloosa:

  • At Large (Vote for 4): Sarah Hall, Charlie Comfort, Amanda McGraw-Ferguson, Matt Sherlock

Pella:

  • DD#1 (Vote for 1): Travis Thompson, Timothy Tripp
  • DD#2 (Vote for 1): Paul Weesner

Twin Cedars:

  • At Large (Vote for 3): Mike Weldon, Casey Crozier

Community College:

Indian Hills Community College (IHCC):

  • DD#1 (Vote for 1): Riley Sheetz
  • DD#6 (Vote for 1): Kevin Crall
Posted by on Nov 5 2023. Filed under Local News. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. Both comments and pings are currently closed.

Comments are closed

               

Recent Entries

Featured Links

Search Archive

Search by Date
Search by Category
Search with Google
Log in | Copyright by Oskaloosa News