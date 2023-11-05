Information For The November 7th, 2023 Election In Mahaska County

Voting Locations:

Mahaska County Conservation Environmental Learning Center: Adams, Lincoln, Monroe, Spring Creek, Keomah Village, University Park.

Adams, Lincoln, Monroe, Spring Creek, Keomah Village, University Park. Leighton Christian Reformed Church: Black Oak, Richland, Scott, Leighton, Pella.

Black Oak, Richland, Scott, Leighton, Pella. Fremont Community Building: Cedar, Harrison, White Oak, Eddyville, Fremont, Rose Hill.

Cedar, Harrison, White Oak, Eddyville, Fremont, Rose Hill. Beacon United Methodist Church: East Des Moines, Garfield, Jefferson, Wes Des Moines, Beacon.

East Des Moines, Garfield, Jefferson, Wes Des Moines, Beacon. New Sharon City Park Building: Madison, Pleasant Grove, Prairie, Union, Barnes City, New Sharon.

Madison, Pleasant Grove, Prairie, Union, Barnes City, New Sharon. Extension Office Building: Oskaloosa Ward 1.

Oskaloosa Ward 1. Gateway Church of the Nazarene: Oskaloosa Ward 2.

Oskaloosa Ward 2. Assembly of God Church Gym: Oskaloosa Ward 3.

Oskaloosa Ward 3. Senior Center: Oskaloosa Ward 4.

Voting is from 7:00 A.M. to 8:00 P.M. For those outside Mahaska County, contact your county auditor for absentee ballots and locations.

Candidates and Offices:

City Mayors and Councils: Candidates are listed for various city positions, including mayor and council members for Barnes City, Beacon, Eddyville, Fremont, Keomah Village, Leighton, New Sharon, Oskaloosa, University Park, and Pella are listed below.

Candidates are listed for various city positions, including mayor and council members for Barnes City, Beacon, Eddyville, Fremont, Keomah Village, Leighton, New Sharon, Oskaloosa, University Park, and Pella are listed below. School Boards: School board candidates for districts like Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont, Lynnville-Sully, North Mahaska, and others, listed below.

School board candidates for districts like Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont, Lynnville-Sully, North Mahaska, and others, listed below. Community College: Candidates for IHCC Districts listed below

Public Measure Questions:

Public Measure OM: Amendment of the Oskaloosa City Charter regarding the repeal of Article VI- Initiative and Referendum, among other changes.

Amendment of the Oskaloosa City Charter regarding the repeal of Article VI- Initiative and Referendum, among other changes. Public Measure OL: Oskaloosa Community School District’s Physical Plant and Equipment Levy.

Oskaloosa Community School District’s Physical Plant and Equipment Levy. Public Measure OI: Imposition of a hotel and motel tax in the City of Keomah Village.

Imposition of a hotel and motel tax in the City of Keomah Village. Public Measure OO: Adoption of an Ordinance Repealing and Replacing Chapter 22 Library Board of Trustees in Pella.

Adoption of an Ordinance Repealing and Replacing Chapter 22 Library Board of Trustees in Pella. Public Measure UV: A revenue purpose statement for the Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont Community School District concerning the Secure an Advanced Vision for Education Fund.

For additional information on ID requirements, registration deadlines, absentee ballots, and special accommodations for physical disabilities, you may contact the Mahaska County Auditor’s office at 641-673-7148.

Here is a list of all the candidates and the offices they are running for in the City/School Election to be held on Tuesday, November 7, 2023:

Cities:

Barnes City:

Mayor: Barbara Jean Davis

Council (Vote for 2): Nancy Dunnick, Donald Baker, Jolee Stoddard

Beacon:

Mayor: Shawn Maxwell

Council (Vote for 5): Darrell Rust, Dwight Teeter, Ron Kauffman, Richard Thomas, Bill Williams, Chad Bru, Thomas W. Van Der Veer

Eddyville:

Mayor: Phyllis Sutton, Doug Greenlee

Council (Vote for 2): James Sutton

Fremont:

Mayor: Sherri Baxter

Council (Vote for 2): Zachary Neff, Mark Neff, Deana Hamilton, Randy Hobbs, Mica Cavin

Keomah Village:

Mayor: No Candidate

Council (Vote for 1): Larry Boyer, Brian Sierens

Council to fill Vacancy (Vote for 1): Alyce Chandler

Leighton:

Mayor: Andy N. Sytsma

Council (Vote for 5): Steven H. Nieuwsma, Kimberly A. Sytsma, Henry W. Van Roekel, Francis A. Ready, Kenneth L. Ver Meer

New Sharon:

Mayor: Dustin D. Hite, Benjamin Hansen, Jeffrey D. Long

Council (Vote for 2): Keri Lamberson, Linda Steel, Ron Wyatt

Oskaloosa:

Mayor: Jeremy Lewis, David Krutzfeldt

Ward 2 Council (Vote for 1): Bob Drost

Ward 4 Council (Vote for 1): Steve Burnett

At-Large Council (Vote for 1): Sarah Appleget, Joe Caligiuri

Rose Hill:

Mayor: No Candidate

Council (Vote for 5): Terry J Lowe, Steve Kauffman, Debra Lowe, Rob Dannels, Dianna Ilynn Roberts, Julia Newcomb

University Park:

Mayor: George Toubekis

Council (Vote for 3): Joseph L Albright, Kevin Hladik

Pella:

Mayor: Donald De Waard, Tony Bokhoven

City Council – At Large (Vote for 1): Harold Van Stryland, Liz Terborg Sporrer

Schools:

Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont School District:

DD 3 (Vote for 1): Ed Glenn

DD #4 (Vote for 1): Bruce Vroegh, Tyrone Lobberecht

Lynnville-Sully:

At Large (Vote for 3): David Foster, Tammy Vos, Amanda Jones

North Mahaska:

DD#1 (Vote for 1): Michelle Sampson

DD#2 (Vote for 1): Polly J. Ehret

DD#3 (Vote for 1): Brett Morris, Crystal VanderLinden

DD#5 to Fill Vacancy (Vote for 1): Kraig L. Koehler

Oskaloosa:

At Large (Vote for 4): Sarah Hall, Charlie Comfort, Amanda McGraw-Ferguson, Matt Sherlock

Pella:

DD#1 (Vote for 1): Travis Thompson, Timothy Tripp

DD#2 (Vote for 1): Paul Weesner

Twin Cedars:

At Large (Vote for 3): Mike Weldon, Casey Crozier

Community College:

Indian Hills Community College (IHCC):