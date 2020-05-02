Holly’s Headlines Update from the House for District 80 – May 1, 2020

by Holly Brink

Making Progress

We’ve made it to May! I continue to be proud of our state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic and the ways we are working together to find solutions and support eachother. As always, please don’t hesitate to reach out to me with any questions, comments, or concerns. Below is the latest update on the changing Coronavirus situation as of May 1st, 2020.

Governor Reynolds Begins Process to Reopen Iowa’s Economy

This week, Governor Reynolds announced her plans to begin the process of reopening Iowa’s economy in a responsible and phased-in approach.

Beginning on May 1, previously closed businesses including restaurants, fitness centers, enclosed malls, libraries, and other retail establishments will be allowed to reopen. Additionally, churches are allowed to reopen statewide and resume regular religious services and ceremonies. Elective and non-essential surgeries were allowed to resume on Monday. These establishments, both businesses and religious, are required to take additional precautions and implement health and safety measures to protect people. This applies to 77 counties.

22 counties will remain under previously announced restrictions. These counties continue to be “hot spots” in the state with a larger number of positive cases being reported. The counties include Allamakee, Benton, Bremer, Black Hawk, Dallas, Des Moines, Dubuque, Fayette, Henry, Iowa, Jasper, Johnson, Linn, Louisa, Marshall, Muscatine, Polk, Poweshiek, Scott, Tama, Washington, and Woodbury.

Governor Reynolds’ plan to reopen Iowa is smart and responsible.

If we wait too long to reopen Iowa, irreparable harm could be done not only to our economy, but to the overall health and well-being of Iowans. Many Iowans are currently going without critical medical care, including mental health and preventative care. Child abuse cases are down, but that’s due to a decrease in the number of reports, not actual abuse. There are many other consequences that will remain to be seen when we are past these unprecedented times.

Iowans have been patient and played a crucial role in slowing the spread of COVID-19. We must allow them to get back to their jobs, schools, churches, and social lives as quickly and as safely as possible.

New Pass the Pork Initiative

With our food supply chain partially disrupted due to the coronavirus, the Governor, Secretary of Agriculture, and the Iowa Pork Producers recently launched the “Pass the Pork” program to help food insecure Iowans. This is a great program to connect Iowa pig farmers with food banks so they can get food to those who need it. This is truly Iowans helping Iowans.

Iowans can contribute to the Iowa Food Bank Association to help cover the costs of processing, storage, and delivery of pork to area food banks as well as future purchases of Iowa-produced pork for food bank programs.

Iowa pig farmers and meat processors who are interested in participating in the program should contact the Iowa Pork Producers Association at (515) 225-7675.

If you’re interested in more information or donating to the cause, visit donorbox.org/passthepork

Help Slow the Spread and Visit TestIowa.com

Last week, Governor Reynolds announced a new initiative that will significantly increase COVID-19 testing throughout the state. Currently, 1 in every 76 Iowans has been tested for COVID-19. Test Iowa will vastly increase this number and will provide us with additional data and a better understanding of where “hot spots” are located in the state so additional measures can be taken to slow and control the spread of the illness.

Iowans are encouraged to visit TestIowa.com to take the online assessment and determine whether or not they qualify for COVID-19 testing. Over the coming weeks, drive-thru test sites will be set up across the state to accommodate this additional testing.

It is important that we all play a role and do our part to fight back against the coronavirus. Be sure to visit TestIowa.com to see if you qualify for testing. We will all get through this together!

Request Your Absentee Ballots Soon!

With the June 2nd primary election quickly approaching, Iowans are being encouraged to vote by mail to protect themselves and poll workers during this public health emergency. Requesting your ballot is easy and allows you to vote from the comfort of your own home so you can stay healthy! The early voting window began last week so you can cast your ballot now through June 2.

For more information on voting by mail, visit SOS.Iowa.Gov.