High School Orchestra Performed At IHSMA Large Group Festival

The high school orchestra performed at today’s Iowa High School Music Association Large Group Festival in Winterset and received a I, II, and II score by the judges for an overall “Excellent” rating. Soloists included senior violinist Sage Cochran and sophomore oboist Anderson Keough. The orchestra would like to thank and congratulate the High School Band, Concert Choir, and Chamber Choir for their strong performances and support, as well as the many parents and family members who attended the event.

Please congratulate all of our high school music students on an excellent showing at the festival and join us for the combined choir, band, and orchestra concert on Monday, May 17th at the high school gymnasium.