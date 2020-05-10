Harriett Anne German

May 28, 1930 – May 9, 2020

New Sharon, Iowa | Age 89

Harriett German, 89, of New Sharon passed away Saturday morning, May 9, 2020 at the Cottages of Pella. Harriett Anne German, the daughter of A.J. And Sarah (McCool) Blakely, was born on May 28, 1930 in Grinnell, Iowa.

Harriett was a 1947 graduate of Grinnell High School. Harriett attended Drake University and then later attended night classes at William Penn University.

On September 1, 1948, Harriett was united in marriage to Gerald German on the family farm near Grinnell. To this union seven children were born: Susan, Phil, Mark, Dave, Tom, Carol and Reid.

Following their marriage, Harriett was a homemaker and took care of their children. In 1958, Harriett and Gerald purchased the grocery store in New Sharon. Once the children were a little older, she helped out at the store before starting her rewarding career as a teacher’s aide at North Mahaska Elementary in the fall of 1969 retiring in 2005.

Harriett was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother and absolutely loved spending time with her family. She enjoyed playing Solitaire and watching Wheel of Fortune. Harriett was known for her walks around town with her dogs and enjoyed being outdoors. She had a beautiful rose garden. Harriet raised show rabbits and traveled all over showing them. She won several awards over the years and finished in the National Top 10 several times for her New Zealand White Rabbits. She was a member of the New Sharon United Methodist Church where she sang in the choir for several years. She was also a member of the American Rabbit Breeders, Iowa State Rabbit Breeders and the National New Zealand Rabbit Breeders.

Her legacy will be cherished by her seven children: Susan (& Charles) Malone of Timnath, CO, Phil (& Darla) German of Rhodes, Mark German of Oskaloosa, Dave (& Debi) German of New Sharon, Tom (& Vicki) German of New Sharon, Carol (& Gary) Gardner of Loveland, CO and Reid (& Beth) German of Pella; 22 grandchildren; 32 great grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and friends.

Harriett is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Gerald German; two granddaughters, Tanya Lynn German and Kelly Jo German; her brother, Robert Blakely; and her sister, Virginia Lindsey.

Public funeral services will begin at 11:00 am Monday, May 11, 2020 at the New Sharon United Methodist Church.

Please keep in mind during the service social distancing will be recommended. Holland-Coble Funeral Home of New Sharon is in charge of arrangements.

Burial will be held in the Friends Cemetery in New Sharon.

Due to the restrictions put in place by the Department of Public Health because of the COVID 19 Pandemic, a public visitation will be held from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm with no family present.

The staff at the Holland-Coble Funeral Home will be in compliance with the state regulations given by Governor Reynolds only allowing 10 people at a time during the visitation hours.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to New Sharon Fire and Rescue.