Grinnell Women’s Basketball Secures Decisive 77-45 Victory

In a commanding display of athleticism and strategy, the Grinnell women’s basketball team secured a decisive 77-45 victory over Crown (MN). The game, which took place on November 11, 2023, at the Athletic Center in Saint Bonifacius, highlighted Grinnell’s strong presence on the court from the opening tip-off.

Grinnell set an aggressive pace early in the game, outscoring Crown 22-10 in the first period. This early lead set the tone for the remainder of the match. Continuing their dominance, Grinnell maintained their advantage, leading 11-8 in the second period and extending their lead with a 23-16 score in the third. The final quarter saw Grinnell’s relentless effort, where they further widened the gap with a 21-11 score, culminating in a 77-45 win.

A standout performance came from Erin Lillis, who led Grinnell with a remarkable 33 points. Her contribution was pivotal in securing the win. The team’s overall statistics were impressive, with a shooting accuracy of 31 out of 55 field goals and 4 out of 11 from the three-point line. In comparison, Crown managed 18 out of 62 field goals and 8 out of 36 three-point shots. Grinnell also excelled in free throws, rebounds, and managing turnovers, showcasing their comprehensive skill set and tactical prowess.