Grinnell Volleyball Struggles Against Knox in Conference Match

Galesburg, IL — October 19, 2024

The Grinnell College women’s volleyball team faced a challenging game against Knox College, falling in straight sets with scores of 16-25, 17-25, and 20-25. Despite strong individual performances, Grinnell struggled to keep up with Knox’s consistent offense and tight defense.

Key players for Grinnell included Jenna Keller, who led the team with 13 kills and a solid .360 hitting percentage, and Millie Leonard, who contributed 11 kills. Setter Emily Brewer was instrumental, providing 25 assists, while Gabby Choy added defensive strength with 13 digs.

Knox College, now 17-5 overall and 4-0 in conference play, relied on standout performances from Caroline Wolters and Zoe Thunhurst, who combined for 15 kills. Knox’s serving game also played a decisive role, as the team recorded 11 aces throughout the match.

This loss drops Grinnell to a 1-18 record and a 1-3 standing in the conference