Grinnell drops Central men’s soccer team

GRINNELL — A couple of second-half goals by Grinnell College handed the Central College men’s soccer team a 2-0 defeat on the road Saturday afternoon.

The Dutch (1-2-1) played even with the Pioneers (2-2-0) for much of the match but a pair of goals in the 69th and 75th minute spelled disaster for Central.

“I don’t think there was really anything between the two teams for much of the game,” coach Garry Laidlaw said. “There were times where it felt like they seemed to be showing a bit more inspiration. Inspiration turned to desperation as we started to chase the game.”

Goalkeeper John Foster (junior, Lee’s Summit, Mo., North HS) did make six save attempts in goal. Grinnell outshot Central 12-8. Four of Central’s shot attempts went on frame.

The two sides split the possession total at 50-50 but only 23% of Central’s possession was in the final fourth of the pitch.

“We saw plenty of the ball, especially in the first half,” Laidlaw said. “Our real issue right now is that we are not able to sustain enough going forward. It’s certainly going to be a source of our work over the next week.”

Grinnell earned 13 corner kicks as opposed to three for Central

“At the end of the day, we weren’t winning enough duals and battles in the critical spaces on the pitch that you need to in a game like this,” Laidlaw said.

Central is off for a week before hosting NAIA Viterbo University (Wis.) next Saturday at 1:30 p.m.