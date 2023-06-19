Grewe Homer Lifts NM Past Monte: Again

NEW SHARON – North Mahaska sophomore Regan Grewe seems to enjoy playing Montezuma. For the second time this season she drilled a multi-run homer to secure a win. The host Warhawks defeated Monte 7-1.

Earlier this season Grewe hit a three-run shot in a 14-1 win at Monte. She also picked up the pitching win in both contests.

Friday’s contest was different than the first meeting as the two teams combined to strand 15 runners. Monte appeared to take the lead in top of the first inning when lead-off hitter hit a triple and Madison Van Zee reached first to score Snook. However, the home plate umpire ruled the ball hit Van Zee in the box resulting in an out and sending Snook back to third. Two flyouts ended the threat.

Olivia Ridgeway opened the Nm half of the first with a single, stole second and reached third base on a wild pitch. Grewe ripped a double to score Ridgeway but was thrown out going to third on a grounder by Madeline Doonan.

North Mahaska (8-9) scored another run after Kaylia Shipman’s single. She scored on Aly Steil’s single. The Warhawks extended the lead in the fourth taking advantage of a hit and three errors for a 5-0 lead.

In the top of the sixth NM secured to ground ball outs. Monte catcher Ellen Cook singled and advanced on an error. She scored on a single. In the NM half of the sixth Ridgeway singled and with one out Grewe put the ball over the centerfield fence to seal the win.

While coach Ashley Schroeder was pleased with the win she was disappointed at the number of strikeouts her Warhawks suffered. Monte hurler Kallie Robison struck out six Warhawks, five of them looking at the third strike.

“We have to adjust to the calls the umpire is making,” said Schroeder. “I keep telling them we don’t have to have the double or homer, just singles will do. We need to be aggressive at the plate.”

Grewe said she does enjoy playing Montezuma.

“I guess I do like to hit homers against them,” she said smiling.

Grewe finished the game with three RBIs. Ridgeway and Doonan each had two hits. Grewe threw seven innings allowing a run on five hits and a walk.

Snook led Monte (7-9) with a single and triple. Robison allowed seven runs on 11 hits, two walks and six strikeouts.

North Mahaska goes to HLV Monday, hosts Lynnville-Sully Wednesday and goes to Grinnell on Thursday. They will go to BGM Friday before hosting their round robin tourney on Saturday.