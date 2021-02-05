Gov. Reynolds signs new Public Health Disaster proclamation

DES MOINES – Today, Gov. Reynolds signed a new Public Health Disaster proclamation that relaxes existing public health measures effective Sunday, February 7th, 2021 while continuing critical regulatory relief to those on the frontlines of COVID19 recovery for an additional 30 days.

The proclamation strongly encourages Iowans, businesses, and organizations to take reasonable public health measures consistent with guidance from the Iowa Department of Public Health.

The proclamation is also modified to reflect changes due to the passage of Senate File 160 and extends the waiver on transportation restrictions for overweight loads.