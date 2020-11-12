Gov. Reynolds’ Senior Legal Counsel accepts new position with Iowa AG

DES MOINES – Today, the Office of Governor Kim Reynolds announced that Senior Legal Counsel Sam Langholz will leave his role in the governor’s office and take a new position with Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller at the end of the month.

“Sam is a brilliant legal mind and he was an instrumental part of my team. As senior legal counsel he brought unmatched talent and professionalism in service to the people of Iowa,” said Gov. Reynolds. “In this new role, Sam will apply his expertise and deep understanding of the law inside and outside the courtroom. I look forward to watching his career grow in the Iowa Attorney General’s Office.”

“We are excited to welcome Sam to our office. His legal knowledge and broad experience will be a real asset for us, and we’re fortunate that he wants to continue his work in public service,” Miller said. “He will work as an assistant attorney general focusing on civil litigation and appellate work. We believe he’s a top legal talent; he was first in his class at Iowa law school and he clerked for the Eighth Circuit, one level below the Supreme Court. He knows the law and will be a strong advocate for state government and Iowa taxpayers.”

Langholz joined the governor’s office in July 2018. He previously served in the Administrations of Governor Reynolds and Governor Branstad as Chief Administrative Law Judge of the Administrative Hearings Division of the Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals and as the State Public Defender. After graduating from the University of Iowa College of Law, Langholz also clerked for Judge Steven M. Colloton on the United States Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit and practiced law with the Davis Brown law firm in Des Moines. Langholz grew up in Clear Lake and currently lives in Ankeny with his wife and two sons.