Gov. Reynolds appoints Dustin Hite as District Judge

DES MOINES– Gov. Kim Reynolds today announced her appointment of Dustin Hite as a district judge in Judicial District 8A.

Hite, of New Sharon, Iowa, serves as the mayor of New Sharon, and is a partner at Heslinga Law Firm. He received his undergraduate degree from Central College and law degree from the University of Iowa College of Law.

Hite fills a vacancy created following the retirement of the Hon. Gregory G. Milani. Judicial District 8A includes Appanoose, Davis, Jefferson, Keokuk, Mahaska, Monroe, Poweshiek, Van Buren, Wapello, and Washington counties.