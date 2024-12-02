Gov. Reynolds appoints Dustin Hite as District Judge
DES MOINES– Gov. Kim Reynolds today announced her appointment of Dustin Hite as a district judge in Judicial District 8A.
Hite, of New Sharon, Iowa, serves as the mayor of New Sharon, and is a partner at Heslinga Law Firm. He received his undergraduate degree from Central College and law degree from the University of Iowa College of Law.
Hite fills a vacancy created following the retirement of the Hon. Gregory G. Milani. Judicial District 8A includes Appanoose, Davis, Jefferson, Keokuk, Mahaska, Monroe, Poweshiek, Van Buren, Wapello, and Washington counties.
