Gatherings Bring Racism To The Forefront Of Conversation

Oskaloosa, Iowa – Oskaloosa has hosted a few gatherings of Individuals looking to speak and share their thoughts about racism in America.

A peaceful walk around the square in Oskaloosa took place on June 1st, and Oskaloosa Police Chief Ben Boeke shared his thoughts about the George Floyd death and the peace walk that took place.

“I walked over to see what was going on,” Boeke explained. “We respect the basic right to protesting. Then I hear this isn’t a protest. It is a Peace Rally. Promoting #Humanity, Will we join in on the walk?

Of course. We value life.”

On Wednesday, June 3rd, 2020, Oskaloosa resident Megan Wallace spoke at a gathering of individuals gathered at the Bandstand in downtown Oskaloosa.

Wallace said she helped to lead the gathering so that those closest to her could share their stories of racism.

Those examples of racism could be subtle comments made by neighbors or outright racial names.

Wallace hoped to achieve a level of unity among people. “Especially in such a rural community,” and appreciates the diversity the community has and credits William Penn University for helping make that happen.

“People stay in this community because it’s a good community,” Wallace added, saying people have reached out to see how they can support the black and brown community.

When it comes to violent protests, Wallace says that she can understand “to some extent why they’re doing what they’re doing.”

“Two wrongs don’t really make a right necessarily,” said Wallace of the violent protests. “I don’t necessarily agree with it [violent protest], but I understand why they’re doing it.”

When asked if she believes that there are individuals taking advantage of the situation, Wallace agreed that people of all races are taking advantage of it.

On Friday evening Loren Parks lead a group of individuals as they marched from near Hy-Vee to the Mahaska County Courthouse steps.

“We’re marching against racism as a whole,” said Parks. “Our police department, we’re lucky that they’re not super racist. But our f**king community, you can see it. You can smell it in the air if you’re somebody like me. This is one of the most racist communities I have ever spent time in. There’s a reason I don’t want to live here.”

“I grew up here. I love this town,” shared Parks.

Parks referenced protests going on not only in the United States but around the world, putting the spotlight on racism in the United States, shouting ‘I can’t breathe.’ “People all around the world are seeing what’s happening here in America.”

“They [police] used military tactics up in Des Moines to get rid of peaceful protestors,” Parks explained. “This is the type of country we live in right now.”

Someone from the crowd asked Parks why he was talking hate and trying to stir up trouble.

Parks said that he wasn’t speaking hate, but didn’t want to live in a country divided. “This is more than just about police brutality. This is more than just about racism. This is about our corrupt government. Our government does not work for us. It does not fight for us.”

Parks thanked the group of approximately 15 individuals for coming out and taking part.