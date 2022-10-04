FOUR WARRIORS SCORE IN WIN OVER WASBASH VALLEY

Mount Carmel, IL – Four different individuals scored on Tuesday to lead the Indian Hills Women’s Soccer team to a 4-1 road victory at Wabash Valley College (IL). The Warriors pick up their second win over Wabash Valley this season.

The win moves the Warriors to 10-4-0 overall on the year, the team’s seventh consecutive double-digit win season. Indian Hills previously beat Wabash Valley 1-0 on August 27 in Murfreesboro, TN. With the win on Tuesday, the Warriors are now 5-2-0 overall in true road games this year.

Sophomore Abbie Bailey (Redditch, England/Arrowvale) put the Warriors on the board in the third minute with a penalty kick. The goal was Bailey’s fifth goal of the season, good enough for third on the team.

Just over 15 minutes later, freshman Mickey Stephens (Centerville, IA/Centerville) doubled the lead with her team-leading ninth score of the season. Nagi Higashi (Osaka, Japan/Osaka Toin) was credited with the assist on the play.

27 minutes into the second half, Stephens was on the giving end of Ikumi Okumura’s (Edogawa, Japan/Murata) first goal of the year for the team’s third score of the afternoon. Sophomore Mifumi Sasanuma (Tokyo, Japan/Shutoku) capped the scoring in the final minute on an assist from Milena Leon (Equito, Ecuador/British International School of Houston).

Freshman Sara Cogoli (Erbusco, Italy/IIS Luigi Einaudi) earned the win in net for the Warriors with three saves in 80 minutes of play.

After three consecutive matches on the road, the Warriors return home on Thursday afternoon to take on Lewis & Clark College (IL) at 3:30 PM.