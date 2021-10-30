Five Ranked in Heart’s Preseason Ratings

Oskaloosa–Five members of the Statesmen men’s wrestling team are ranked in the league as the NAIA released its preseason top-20 poll Thursday.

While no one is rated nationally, five individuals have earned spots in the Heart of America Athletic Conference’s top six at their respective weight classes.

Leading the way in third place are the duo of 125-pounder Nadhelo Charles-Pierre (Sr., Miramar, Fla., Sports Management) and 157-pounder Steven Skewes (Fr., Duchesne, Utah, Exercise Science).

Cameron Hargrove (Fr., Bolingbrook, Ill., Undecided) is next in fourth place at 149 pounds, while Ray Lugo (So., Hollywood, Fla., Exercise Science) is fifth at 197 pounds. 174-pounder Makail Stanley (Fr., Orena, Ill., Biology) rounds out the grouping in sixth place.

As a team, WPU is fifth in the conference with 67 points, while Grand View is the head of the class with 236 points. Baker is a distant second with 179 points.

Nationally, Grand View is also first with 210 points, while defending national champion Life (Ga.) is second with 166 points. Doane (Neb.) (100), Southeastern (Fla.) (97), and Baker (Kan.) (91) round out the top five.