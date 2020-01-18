Firefighters Raising Funds For Thermal Cameras

Oskaloosa, Iowa – You will find boots at various businesses around Oskaloosa. Oskaloosa firefighters are asking for donations to fund the purchase of thermal cameras that will aid them in their response to emergencies.

Having thermal cameras not only helps firefighters fight fires more efficiently, but they can also prove to be helpful in search and rescue situations as well.

Oskaloosa firefighter Adam Haroldson spoke about the project he’s dubbed “the firefighter survivability project.”

Haroldson said that there would be no way to remove all of the dangers for a firefighter, but the cameras can be one more tool to help mitigate those risks. “These thermal imaging cameras are such a huge help to us.”

The department already has two thermal cameras, and are assigned to the main fire trucks. Haroldson said that the cameras work, “but it would work a lot better if we all had that opportunity to use these at the same time.”

If enough funds are raised, each full-time Oskaloosa firefighter would be assigned a thermal camera. In a structure fire scenario, “two of us can be scanning this room with a camera,” explained Haroldson of the efficiencies that would be gained by such devices.

The thermal cameras could also be deployed to help locate individuals that may be lost and or injured. “We can spot victims of any different temperature.”

Another advantage of the thermal camera is that it helps firefighters see through smoke. It can also help firefighters spot the hose line, which is their route outside and to safety. It also helps the firefighter find other means of exit, such as windows and doorways, “so I can find my way out,” explained Haroldson.

Other than the boots at various businesses around town, you can drop off donations at the Oskaloosa Fire Department.

The Fire Department will also be at Pizza Ranch bussing tables on Wednesday night to help raise money for the project.

“This whole process has been amazing,” said Haroldson. “We have a fantastic community that’s really shown us a lot of support, and it’s really great.”