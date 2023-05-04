Fire At Local Church Appears To Have Been An Accident

May 4th, 2023

Oskaloosa, Iowa – The Oskaloosa Fire Department responded to a fire call at the Oskaloosa Assembly of God Church around 1 pm.

When the church secretary returned to the church after attending the National Day of Prayer, she noticed flames through an office window.

There was no one inside the structure at the time of the fire.

After Oskaloosa Fire arrived on the scene, they quickly called for all available members of the department to report to the fire. New Sharon Fire was also quickly called in to lend mutual aid.

Pastor Mike Dotson said the fire appeared to be an accident.

For the firefighters, there wasn’t even a day off on International Firefighters’ Day.

Besides New Sharon Fire, the Oskaloosa Fire Department had assistance from the Oskaloosa Police Department, The Mahaska County Sheriff’s Office, The Iowa State Patrol, Mahaska County Emergency Management, Mahaska Health Emergency Services, and Mahaska County 911.