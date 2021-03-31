Figy Named Second-Team All-Heart

Oskaloosa–Charlie Figy (Fr., Appleton, Wis., Sports Management) was honored for an impressive freshmen campaign as the all-Heart of America Athletic Conference men’s volleyball teams were announced Monday.

Figy was one of 10 individuals named to the second squad. There were also 10 players who earned first-team recognition, while nine more made it onto the honorable-mention team.

The award is the first for Figy, who guided the Statesmen to a 10-17 record (5-12 Heart) in the program’s first complete season.

Figy was a major cog as the WPU’s middle hitter, posting 188 kills on a .362 hitting mark. He also topped the net defense with 103 blocks (16 solos, 87 assists), while managing 46 digs, 18 aces, and eight assists.

The freshman reached double figures in kills on seven occasions, including a season-high 18 winners against Culver-Stockton on March 11. He tallied nine matches with at least five blocks, highlighted by setting a school record with nine versus Graceland on February 25.

At season’s end, Figy ranked second in the Heart in total blocks, third in blocks per set (1.0), and eighth in hitting percentage.

Within the NAIA, he currently ranks second in total blocks and 14th in blocks per set.

Felix Chapman of Grand View was named Heart Player and Attack of the Year. His teammate Francisco Arredondo garnered Setter of the Year laurels, while Joao Vitor Bonanoni of Missouri Valley collected the Defender of the Year honor. Akeel Oxley was picked to be the Heart’s Freshman of the Year, while Missouri Valley’s Omar Sanchez received Heart Coach of the Year accolades from his peers.