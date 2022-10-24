Fareway joins Secretary Pate’s efforts to combat human trafficking in Iowa

DES MOINES – Fareway Stores, Inc. announced today it has joined a statewide coalition to end human trafficking in Iowa. The Iowa Businesses Against Trafficking (IBAT) initiative is led by Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate. Fareway is a family-owned business based in Boone, Iowa. They are working with Secretary Pate’s office to find ways to prevent human trafficking and raise awareness about this form of modern-day slavery.

Fareway is a growing Midwest grocery store company, with 132 locations and more than 12,000 employees. In Iowa alone, Fareway has 110 locations and is uniquely positioned to be a vital ally in the fight to make Iowa a trafficking-free state.

“Fareway is a top 10 employer in Iowa and an important part of many of our communities across the Midwest. I’m thrilled to have them join our army to combat human trafficking,” Secretary Pate said.

More than 590 businesses and organizations have joined IBAT since it launched in January 2022. Businesses are asked to complete two tasks each year: “Learn Something,” and “Do Something.” Businesses will commit to “Learn Something” by educating employees, customers, and industry partners on the signs and impact of human trafficking in Iowa. Businesses can “Do Something” by empowering more people to take action to prevent human trafficking in Iowa.

“Fareway is proud to aid in the fight against human trafficking,” said Fareway CEO Reynolds W. Cramer. “By joining with the Iowa Secretary of State and nearly 600 businesses across Iowa, we can fight stronger, together.”

Membership in IBAT is open to any business or nonprofit organization that operates in the State of Iowa and shares a commitment to taking steps to promote awareness of human trafficking and the Iowa Safe at Home program. Safe at Home is an address confidentiality program for survivors of human trafficking and other violent crimes.