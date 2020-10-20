Esther L. “Jackie: Traut

Esther L. “Jackie” Traut, 95, of Manchester, Iowa, and formerly of the Pocahontas, and Oskaloosa, IA area died Sunday, October 18, 2020 at the Good Neighbor Home in Manchester, IA.

Esther was born on November 16, 1924, the daughter of Weldon and Alice (Clark) White near Mt. Ayr, IA. She attended the Mt. Ayr Schools, and married Charles Weatherwax on May 16, 1941 in Princeton, MO. They were blessed with four children: Charles (Karen) Weatherwax, Jr., Joan (Harold) Francis, Terry (Brenda) Weatherwax, and David (Jane) Weatherwax. She had many stepchildren, grandchildren, step grandchildren, great grandchildren, and step great grandchildren. She has one brother: John (Sony) White of Davenport, IA., and a sister-in-law: Betty White, of Cedar Rapids, IA.

She was preceded in death by her husbands: Charles Weatherwax, Sr., Clyde Newell, Ed Traut. A daughter-in-law; Patricia Weatherwax, two brothers: James, Richard (Dick) and Betty White, and a grandson Mark Weatherwax.

Private Graveside service will be held, at the Summit Hill Cemetery, Pocahontas, IA with Rev. Kurt Pasko officiating.

Cards and Memorials may be sent to: Esther Traut, %Reiff Family Center, 216 3rd Ave SE, Independence, IA. 50644