EBG Downs Cardinal

by Gladys Genskow

EBF vs. Cardinal
25-11 25-13 25-7

STATS
Molly Shafer: 21/23 Attacks, 18 Kills, 14/14 Serving, 2 Aces, 5 Digs, 2 Blocks
Kate Shafer: 4/5 Attacks, 1 Kill, 27 Assists, 10/10 Serving, 1 Ace, 1 Dig, 3 Blocks
Whitney Klyn: 7/9 Attacks, 5 Kills, 14/17 Serving, 5 Aces, 3 Digs, 2 Blocks
Aliya Wagamon: 4/6 Attacks, 3 Kills, 2 Blocks
Cooper Champoux: 5/7 Attacks, 2 Kills, 13/14 Serving, 6 Aces, 1 Dig, 1 Block
Kaylee Helm: 3/5 Serving, 1 Kill, 4 Digs
Cassidy Long: 4/8 Serving, 1 Ace, 1 Dig
Lacey Taylor: 0/1 Attacks
Lily Davis: 1/2 Serving

COMMENTS
Great first home game opener of the season. We had a great crowd for parent’s night and a loud student section which fueled the team. We were dominant with serving and hitting tonight. I thought we controlled the pass well and stayed focused better than in some of our previous matches. I emphasised staying disciplined with transition and defense and for the most part I felt we did a good job with that task. It was a great team effort tonight with winning this match. We look forward to this weekend as we travel to SEP to play in a tough tournament. We will gear up in practice for that intensity needed to play that 5A level of teams.

