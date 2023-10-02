EBF Volleyball Triumphs at Newton Tournament, Kate Shafer Hits 2000 Career Assists Milestone

In a thriller, the EBF (Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont) volleyball team emerged victorious at the Newton Tournament on September 30, 2023. Their journey through the tournament was a testament to their dedication and hard work, marked by standout performances and a historic milestone.

The day started with an intense matchup against Ottumwa, where EBF battled their way to a hard-fought victory with scores of 21-18, 21-14. The team’s tenacity and solid teamwork set the tone for the day.

Next up, EBF faced off against Albia and delivered another dominating performance. They secured the win with scores of 21-15, 21-10, showcasing their consistent serving and strong net play.

One of the most exciting moments of the day came when EBF squared off against the host team, Newton. The match was a rollercoaster ride, with EBF losing the first set 19-21. However, they rallied back to take the next two sets, winning 21-19 and 14-16, respectively. This thrilling victory over the host team propelled EBF further into the tournament.

In the bracket play, EBF continued their winning streak against Lynnville-Sully, sealing the deal with a score of 22-20, 21-8. Their defensive efforts and net play were on full display, ensuring their place in the tournament finals.

The climax of the day arrived when EBF faced Newton once more in the finals. The EBF squad remained composed and determined, securing the championship with scores of 21-16, 21-16. Their consistent performance throughout the tournament paid off in a well-deserved victory.

Individual achievements shone bright amidst the team’s success. Kate Shafer, the team’s star setter, reached a significant milestone by recording her 2000th career assist during the tournament. Her remarkable contribution of 61 assists, combined with 20 kills, 7 aces, 18 digs, and 10 blocks, demonstrated her importance to the team’s success.

Molly Shafer showcased her skills with an impressive 102/112 attacks, 59 kills, 3 assists, 7 aces, 26 digs, and 4 blocks. Aliya Wagamon, Lily Davis, Kaylee Helm, Lacey Taylor, Ella Ray, Hailey Boyer, and Zoey Nichols all played pivotal roles, contributing their unique talents to the team’s victory.

EBF’s head coach praised the team’s hard work and dedication, emphasizing their commitment to continuous improvement. With upcoming matches against Chariton and Oskaloosa, the team is poised for continued success, building on their triumph at the Newton Tournament.