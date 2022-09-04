Early tally enough for Dutch women’s soccer win

NOTRE DAME, INDIANA — A goal in the first four minutes by forward Grace Coates (sophomore, Marion, Linn-Mar HS) pushed the Central College women’s soccer team past St. Mary’s University (Ind.) 1-0 Saturday afternoon.

Coates tallied her first goal of the season at the 3:35 mark. It was the first of her 11 shot attempts in the match.

“She got played in and dribbled 30 yards and had a beautiful shot,” coach Mike Kobylinski said. “She was very dangerous all game.”

The Dutch (1-1-0) held the Belles (0-1-1) off the scoreboard, withstanding 11 shot attempts to maintain the shutout. Goalkeeper Sheila Horstmann (senior, West Des Moines, Valley HS) only needed to make one save.

“I’m really pleased for Sheila,” Kobylinski said. “She made a brilliant save in the second half on a set piece to preserve the shutout.”

Kobylinski was pleased with the play of outside midfielders Jadyn Jacobs (sophomore, Washington, Ill.) and Paige Cahill (junior, Castle Rock, Colo., Castle View HS) as well as center midfielder Abby Frey (junior, Mesa, Ariz., Desert Ridge HS).

“Jadyn and Paige had good days,” Kobylinski said. “Abby worked really well in the middle.”

After getting their first win, the Dutch are off Sunday before continuing its weekend trip at Hope College (Mich.) Monday afternoon at 2 p.m. EDT.

“It was important to get this win,” Kobylinski said. “We drove six hours today and played the match. They were a good side. We’ll enjoy it tonight and then we’re on to Hope.”