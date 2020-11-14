Eads Ranked #2 in First Poll

Oskaloosa–An All-American a year ago, Joe Eads (Jr., Morrison, Ill., Biology) has springboarded to the top of the rankings as the NAIA released its first men’s wrestling polls Friday.

Eads, who was seventh at 149 pounds last season, enters his junior campaign at #2, trailing only Denver Stonecheck of Life (Ga.) who was last year’s national runner-up at the weight class.

Eads was 27-18 last year with 20 falls. His ranking helps WPU to sit in 35th place nationally with 19 points, while Grand View is first with 200. Life (153), Reinhardt (Ga.) (149), Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) (145), and Southeastern (Fla.) (89) round out the top five.

The 149-pounder also tops his weight class within the Heart of America Athletic Conference. He is joined by Jason Beebe (Jr., Oskaloosa, Iowa, Business Management) and Ray Lugo (Fr., Hollywood, Fla.) in the conference poll. Lugo is fourth at 197 pounds, while Beebe is sixth at 184 pounds.

Overall in the Heart, WPU is seventh out of eight programs with 43 points, while Grand View is first (224) followed by Missouri Valley (182).

To view the complete polls, go to https://www.naia.org/sports/mwrest/2020-21/Releases/Ratings