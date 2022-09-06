Dutch draw women’s soccer match in Holland

HOLLAND, MICHIGAN — Making its second-ever trip to Michigan and first venture to Holland, the Central College women’s soccer team leveled with Hope College (Mich.) 1-1 Monday afternoon.

Central (1-1-1) secured the road draw against Hope (1-0-1), a program that has won seven Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association titles since 2003 and made five NCAA Division III playoff appearances since 2014.

“It was a great match,” coach Mike Kobylinski said. “They beat us in a few statistical categories but we’ll take the draw.”

After an 18th minute goal by Hope, Central evened the match following an Abby Frey (junior, midfielder, Mesa, Ariz., Desert Ridge HS) corner kick. The midfielder was created with the goal initially but there might have been a deflection by a different Dutch player.

“It was a beautiful set piece,” Kobylinski said. “Not a lot of people can do what she did with that service.”

Sheila Horstmann (senior, goalkeeper, West Des Moines, Valley HS) preserved the draw with 11 saves, including seven in the second half.

“I’m so happy for her,” Kobylinski said. “It’s proof that perseverance and hard work do work out in the end..She played fantastic today.”

Playing in her home state for the first time in her college career, Alyssa Knuth (senior, defender, Benton Harbor, Mich., St. Joseph HS) anchored the back line in front of Horstmann

“She played fantastically well,” Kobylinski said. “What a reunion for her to play like that in her home state.”

Central’s next match is back in Pella, hosting St. Catherine University (Minn.) on September 10 at 4 p.m.