DUNSBERGEN, BABER LEAD WARRIORS IN OSKALOOSA

Oskaloosa, IA – The Indian Hills Sports Shooting squad finished second in both the skeet and sporting clays disciplines Saturday at the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference (ICCAC) Eastern Division Shoot at the Mahaska County Izaak Walton League.

In the three-team event, the Warriors placed second in the skeet shoot to Hawkeye Community College. The Redtails posted a team score of 274 followed by the Warriors’ 270. Southeastern Community College placed third with a 220.

In the sporting clays discipline, Hawkeye topped the field with a 251 followed by Indian Hills’ 254 while Southeastern rounded out the scoring at 232.

“Awesome day at the Mahaska County Izaak Walton League, it’s always fun mixing it up and getting to shoot some skeet and sporting clays with our trap-heavy schedule,” stated head coach Jake Stalzer. “Big shoutout again to them for hosting us and putting on a great shoot.”

Nathan Dunsbergen’s (Knoxville, IA/Pella) impressive run to start the new year continued as the sophomore placed first overall in the skeet discipline and came in second in the sporting clays. Dunsbergen, who is coming off a first-place trap finish against Kirkwood Community College, outlasted the field in a pair of shoot-offs to take home the hardware.

“Nathan Dunsbergen was definitely on his game today being in a shoot-off for both skeet & sporting clays,” added Stalzer. “The sporting clays course wasn’t too difficult, but we did have a few tricky presentations. Proud of our returners and experienced skeet & sporting clays shooters for showing why they are there, and also helping out our less experienced in those disciplines as much as they could to have a fun and successful day. It was a great experience for them, and they will now have a better grasp on things for our couple other skeet and sporting clays shoots before the end of the year, especially for the state tournament in November.”

Dunsbergen posted the top overall mark in skeet with a score of 99. Hawkeye’s Devan Myers also totaled a 99, but Dunsbergen was able to upend Myers in the shoot-off. Dunsbergen and Ruben Salinas of Hawkeyes posted the second-best regulation score in sporting clays with an 87, but Dunsbergen once again prevailed and took home runner-up honors behind Myers’ meet-best 88.

Camme Barber (Oskloosa, IA/Oskloosa) placed second overall in the sporting clays shoot with a score of 81. The sophomore also totaled an 87 in the skeet shoot to place third overall for the Warriors.

Sophomore Landon Hubble (Knox City, MO/Knox) brought home hardware as well after placing fourth overall in both the skeet and sporting clays discipline. Hubble posted an 86 in the sporting clays shoot while totaling an 84 in the skeet shoot to contribute for the Warriors.